Wednesday, May 18, 2022 – A grandmother who has spent so much on tattoos, has shared series of photos taken decades apart to show how her image has changed over the years.

Kerstin Tristan has so far spent £25,000 (€30,000) on her inkings, and now she’s uploaded a before and after photo to her Instagram account.

But the two images were actually taken 30 years apart, illustrating what Kerstin looked like in 1992, 2014 and 2022, and clearly showing Kerstin’s devotion to her hobby.

Daily Star reported that the age-defying grandmother began her inking love six years ago and enjoys showing off her body to her 184,000 followers under the name @tattoo_butterfly_flower.

Not only is Kerstin now covered in breathtaking tatts, but her red hair is a far cry from the bright, bleached blonde hair she sports now.

In her 1992 snap, she appears far more innocent-looking than in the saucy pictures she now uploads.

The post reads: “#1992 #2014 #2022 #change #changes #necktattoo #colortattoo #colorlove #blondie #beautifulgirls #ink #tatted”