Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, May 10, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s bid to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta is facing a myriad of challenges after a senior ODM politician became the latest to dump the Orange party on Tuesday.

Yesterday, Machakos Governor, Alfred Mutua with Maendeleo Chap Chap party began the exodus after he dumped Raila’s Azimio and joined Deputy President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Today, Pamoja African Alliance(PAA) party leader, Amason Kingi dumped Azimio and joined Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

At the same time, ODM North Rift chairman Micah Kigen said he has dumped the Orange party for Gideon Moi’s KANU.

Speaking on Monday, Kigen who is vying for the Keiyo South parliamentary seat said he will use the independence party to challenge the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate during the August 9th election.

“Keiyo South, here I come. Prosperity is your portion. This is the hope you’ve been waiting for years,” said Kigen as he unveiled his manifesto.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.