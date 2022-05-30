Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 30, 2022 – One robbery with violence suspect was shot dead on Saturday night as two others escaped with gunshot injuries, after a man they had attacked sought assistance from our Starehe-based counterparts, who immediately swung into action.

In a fierce shootout that left one of our officers with hip injuries from the onslaught, the officers also recovered a pistol and three rounds of ammunition from the slain thug.

Earlier, the thugs had attacked a man who was walking home from watching the UEFA Champions League finals and had taken one too many to drown his sorrows, after his favourite team lost by a single goal.

The reportee, suffered double tragedy as he staggered from his local situated along Juja road at around 2 am after he threw caution into the wind and decided to walk home oblivious of the dangers that lurked in the darkness.

He had not walked for more than 10 minutes before three armed men on a motorbike accosted him and made away with his mobile phone and Sh14,550 in cash. But not before they roughed him up thoroughly, leaving him sobered up with a swollen black eye.

As the thugs sped towards St. Teresa Catholic Church, the victim ran in the opposite direction towards Pangani police station to file his report.

DCI officers on patrol within Juja road were raised via control and the matter was brought to their attention. It didn’t take the battle-hardened detectives who annihilated the infamous Katombi gang long before they spotted the three musketeers.

“Mnaamrishwa kujisalimisha na kuweka mikono juu, serikali ifanye kazi yake!” (You are hereby ordered to surrender by lifting your hands up and let the government conduct its business) cautioned the Corporal in charge.

But the defiant thugs opened sporadic fire toward the officers who immediately dashed down on a trench to dodge the oncoming bullets, as they responded decisively to the provocation.

As a result, one thug was fatally wounded on the spot as his two accomplices escaped towards Mlango Kubwa, with one of the detectives hot in their pursuit.

As the duo jumped over trenches of raw filth cutting across the dimly lit alleys of the valley, the officer followed suit closely behind determined to bring them to justice.

But the slippery ground of what the thugs had turned into their playing field would not let him get hold of them, as he slipped and fell down injuring his hip. He however pumped several rounds into the bodies of the fleeing thugs, who were heard groaning loudly as they leapt into darkness.

Medical practitioners are asked to report to authorities immediately they receive patients with bullets lodged in their hindquarters.

Back at the scene, a pistol and three rounds of ammunition were recovered. Also impounded was the motorcycle used by the thugs, registration number KMEP 524C.

Crime Scene personnel processed the scene for more clues into the identity of the thugs as the firearm was handed over to forensic ballistic experts for examination.

Meanwhile, the body of the fatally injured thug is currently at the city mortuary pending postmortem and identification.

By DCI.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.