Supply Chain Management Officers

Duties and responsibilities of the officer entail;

Participate in provision of technical support on the implementation of procurement strategies;

Preparation of procurement department work plan;

Compiling and submitting procurement plan;

Processing purchase requisitions (PRs) from the user department;

Preparing tender evaluation reports;

Liaising with suppliers to ensure timely delivery of goods and services;

Receiving invoices from service providers, verifying and preparing payment documents;

Liaising with users to identify items for disposal;

Extracting data for the preparation of Board circulars, Management, and statutory reporting, including spend analysis;

Assist in the implementation of approved consolidated procurement plan;

Assist in the preparation, compilation, and submission of reports to management;

Assist in the implementation of appropriate internal control systems and conduct regular checks on stocks and issuance procedures;

Ensure effective warehousing and distribution operations by supervising the staff working in the warehouse/ stores;

Ensuring there is enough and secure storage space for proper storage of the Institute’s assets;

Coordinate inspection, receipt, and issue of goods and services;

Coordinate the identification of surplus, obsolete, and unserviceable stores and equipment for disposal purposes;

Participate in market surveys by collecting and analyzing data to establish prevailing market prices for standard goods;

Provide secretariat services for the ad hoc procurement committees; and

Supervise the management of the procurement registry to ensure safe and secure custody of procurement records.

Requirements for Appointment/Person Specification

For appointment to this grade, a candidate must have: –

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) mean grade C+ (Plus) or its equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Bachelor’s degree in any of the following: Commerce, Business Administration (Supply Management option), economics, procurement and supply chain management, marketing, law, or their equivalent qualification from a recognized institution;

Be a Member of a professional body either KISM or CIPS in good standing.

Proficiency in computer applications; and

Meets the requirements of chapter six of the constitution.

Key Competencies and Skills

Communication skills;

Interpersonal skills;

Organizational skills;

Negotiation skills; and

Team building.

How to Apply

Interested and qualified candidates MUST complete the KMFRI Job Application Form, and attach their testimonials, certificates, copy of their National Identification Card (ID), and Curriculum Vitae (CV).

Submit their applications both in HARD and SOFT COPY, and envelopes containing the documents should clearly be marked with the position applied for and sent to the address below not later than Tuesday, 17th May 2022.

The Director General,

Kenya Marine and Fisheries Research Institute,

P. O. Box 81651 – 80100,

Silos Road, English Point, Mkomani,

Mombasa, KENYA

Email: recruitment@kmfri.go.ke

Note

SUCCESSFUL candidates will be expected to fulfill the requirements of Chapter Six of the Constitution by providing originals of the following documents:

Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations

Clearance/Compliance Certificate from Higher Education Loans Board (HELB)

Tax Compliance Certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority

Clearance from Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC)

Clearance from recognized Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)

Only SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES will be contacted and shall be required to produce originals of their National Identity Card, and academic and professional certificates during the interviews.

Any canvassing will lead to AUTOMATIC DISQUALIFICATION.