Wednesday, May 25, 2022 – Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has dismissed the possibility of Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang’ula delivering 70% of Luhya votes to Deputy President William Ruto in the forthcoming August General Election.

Taking to his Facebook page, Oparanya said the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition party has put in place strategies to ensure Raila Odinga gets the majority of the Luhya votes.

“As Azimio presidential campaign Committee chairman for Western and Nyanza regions, I have put in place strategies that will see the coalition win majority of elective seats and vote overwhelmingly for the Raila-Karua presidency.”

“It will be a tall order for our rivals from Kenya Kwanza from the region to deliver the 70 percent mandatory votes,” Oparanya said on Facebook.

Oparanya further revealed that they will be using Raila’s upcoming tour of Western to prove to their opponents that the Luhya voting block is locked for Azimio and not the Kenya Kwanza.

“All is set for the “Baba na Martha” campaign tour of Western starting this Wednesday. We want to prove to our political detractors that Western is locked under Baba” Oparanya started.

This comes even as Mudavadi has assured Ruto that together with Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetangula, they will not just deliver 70% of Luhya votes as agreed, but 90%.

“Mimi na Wetangula tuko hapa, Ingo imeshona. 70% ni Kidogo, tutaleta 90% ( I and Wetangula are here, we have consolidated Western Kenya. 70% is way less, we will bring 90%)” Mudavadi said in Limuru on Monday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.