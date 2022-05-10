Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, 10 May 2022 – Controversial content creator Purity Vishenwa, better known as Pritty Vishy, is battling depression despite putting up a brave face on social media.

The plus-size lady, who was dating rapper Stivo Simple Boy, said it is hard to pretend you are okay while deep inside, you are struggling.

“Trying to fight depression is the hardest thing…coz you have to look okay while you’re not.

“You have to smile while you’re with them,” she said in an interview.

According to Pritty, there are times she cries a lot when she is alone.

“The only thing I can do better is to cry on my own and smile with them as if everything is OK but deep down am not” she added.

Pritty further said that she has also been trolled over her plus-size body.

However, she grew a thick skin and does not care about what people say about her body, and does not intend to hit the gym because of that.

“I used to go to the gym just to waste time because it’s near where I stay. Mimi sitaki kukufa (I don’t want to die),” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.