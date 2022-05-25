Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, May 25, 2022 – A baby declared dead by hospital staff shortly after birth was buried by family members, but she was found to be alive after her body was dug up.

Two members of staff at the Sub District Hospital in Banihal, India, were suspended after the newborn was found to be alive despite being pronounced stillborn just a few hours prior.

The baby girl was born to Shamemma Begum on Monday, May 23, but was declared dead by medical staff almost immediately.

Just two hours later, family members of the baby buried her in a nearby graveyard in the village of Hollan.

However, while the funeral for the baby was still underway, locals staged an impromptu protest about the burial site. They said the newborn should be buried at an ancestral burial site instead.

So, the family put the funeral ceremony on hold to dig up their seemingly deceased baby an hour later.

The family were shocked to find their newborn “alive and crying” when they dug her body out.

Two members of the hospital staff’s gynaecology department were subsequently suspended while authorities investigate.

Banihal Block Medical Officer (BMO) Dr Rabia Khan said: “We have already placed a junior staff nurse and sweeper working in the gynaecology section under suspension with immediate effect, pending an inquiry.”

Local village leader Manzoor Alyas Wani alleged that the youngster had been declared dead without receiving proper medical attention.

Wani said that the baby had been rushed back to the hospital after discovering it was alive, The Sun reported.

He added: “After initial treatment, she was referred to Srinagar for specialised treatment by the doctors.”

One protestor said: “This is height of negligence and non-professionalism on the part of doctors and other staff posted at SDH Banihal.”