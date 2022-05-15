Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, May 15, 2022 – Mathira Member of Parliament Rigathi Gachagua and Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki yesterday left Deputy President William Ruto’s Karen residence in a huff after allegedly failing to agree on the running mate position.

Gachagua left minutes after Kindiki even as another team was holed up in a meeting with Ruto who was scheduled to unveil his running mate yesterday.

The running mate position has been narrowed down to the two frontrunners who are now threatening to tear the Kenya Kwanza coalition since no one wants to step down for the other.

According to sources, Ruto had already settled on a running mate but last-minute demands by the Mathira MP threw a spanner in the works.

The insiders intimated that Gachagua made it clear last week that he would not settle for anything less despite a promise by the DP Ruto-led team to give him the Interior Ministry should they win the August 9 presidential vote.

Before Gachagua’s entry into the running mate’s race, the contest was between Kindiki and Kirinyaga governor, Anne Waiguru. The entry of the Mathira MP at the last minute complicated the matrix for Ruto, further throwing his plans in jeopardy.

While insiders in the Ruto camp support the candidature of Kindiki, Gachagua argues that the Tharaka Nithi Senator has no commanding power when it comes to numbers.

The insider further intimated that Gachagua – in putting up his case – argued that picking Kindiki would have a negative effect on Ruto’s votes, especially in Mt Kenya west region that stretches from Kiambu through Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Nyeri and Laikipia.

On the other hand, Ruto’s team prefers Kindiki over his calm and collected nature and impressive resume when it comes to development and policies. The proponents of Kindiki argue that his less abrasive nature would come in handy in running the government.

