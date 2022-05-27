Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, May 27, 2022 – Standard Media Group has today been forced to clarify a story in one of their dailies that alleged that Deputy President William Ruto has unleashed his weapon of mass procreation and impregnated Nakuru Senator, Susan Kihika.

The Nairobian, which is one of the publications of Standard Group, had alleged that Ruto and Kihika met at Ruto’s ranch in Narok County and that is when they slept together and Kihika fell pregnant.

However, in a statement on Friday morning, Standard Group stated the story is fake and warned Kenyans to treat it with the contempt it deserves.

The Gideon Moi controlled media house further said the page was manipulated to propel political propaganda during this campaign season.

“FAKE NEWS ALERT: This is NOT a genuine cover of the Nairobian weekly newspaper. It is a manipulated front page. Be cautious NOT to fall for political propaganda and deep fakes during this electioneering season,” the standard wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.