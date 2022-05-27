Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sports Betting Could Launch In Maryland Later This Year: What To Know, Potential Wagers & More

Barring any setbacks, the state of Maryland may soon launch mobile and online sports betting.

Nearly 30 U.S. states have already legalized a form of mobile/online sports wagers since 2018. That year, the Supreme Court of the United States ruled that the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992 (PASPA) was a violation of the nation’s Tenth Amendment.

The PASPA essentially banned sports betting from taking place in most parts of the country. However, the ruling from the SCOTUS paved the way for all 50 states to legalize sports gambling if they so desire. Soon after the ruling, the states of Delaware, Mississippi and New Jersey moved quickly to launch some form of sports gambling.

Well, it may not be long until “The Old Line State” follows suit and eventually launches sports betting. There is plenty of hope that Maryland will launch sports betting by the fall of this year, which would be timely with the Baltimore Ravens in the midst of their 2022 season.

If the state launches it, there would be a wide range of Maryland sports betting bonus codes for new customers. For instance, the FanDuel and BetMGM sportsbooks frequently offer risk-free bets of up to $1,000 for first-time players, so residents of Maryland should keep an eye out on those potential offers.

Through these many sportsbooks, customers in Maryland would also be able to place all sorts of different wagers and a variety of sports. This would include money lines, totals, point spreads, futures (division winners, championship winners, award winners and more).

If sports betting launches in Maryland, customers could bet on their team winning next year’s Super Bowl as well. The Ravens are among the favorites to win at multiple sportsbooks, including DraftKings (+2200) and FanDuel (+2000).

Maryland isn’t the only other state that is seemingly getting close to launching sports betting. Kansas and California are inching closer towards introducing a legalized form of it. In regards to California, citizens of the country’s most populated state will have the option to vote for it on the ballots in November.

The Ravens open up their 2022 season with a road game against the New York Jets on Sept. 11 (1:00 p.m. EST). The Maryland Terrapins’ NCAA Football team will commence their season on Sept. 3 against the Buffalo Bulls (time to be announced). Only time will tell if the state launches mobile sports betting by then.

Teams To Bet On In Maryland

There would be no shortage of teams to bet on in Maryland, should legalized sports betting arrive in the state.

It would all start with the state’s beloved Ravens — a model NFL franchise that has won two Super Bowls in the 21st century. If it weren’t for injuries to so many key players, the Ravens would have likely made the postseason for the fourth straight year in 2021.

With Lamar Jackson and John Harbaugh at the helm, the Ravens have been a consistent playoff contender. The additions of Marcus Williams, Kyle Hamilton and Tyler Linderbaum should help an already stacked Ravens team improve vastly in 2022.

The Ravens should be the betting favorites in most of their 17 games for 2022. They’re worthy of placing wagers on to win the AFC North and the Super Bowl next season.

The Baltimore Orioles of Major League Baseball are headed for their sixth straight losing season, but they’re at least showing some progress following a dismal 110-loss season. Baseball is unpredictable on any given day, and since the Orioles are underdogs for the vast majority of their games, they offer plenty of good value when it comes to betting on individual games.

Of course, Maryland bettors would also have the option to bet on the four nearby teams in Washington: The NHL’s Capitals, NFL’s Commanders, NBA’s Wizards and MLB’s Nationals.

The Commanders and Wizards are competitive but non-playoff contenders. The Nationals are currently in rebuilding mode and may soon be forced to trade away franchise star Juan Soto. The Capitals are an annual playoff team, but they haven’t won a postseason series since their 2017-18 Stanley Cup championship season.

There’d be no shortage of Maryland-based or nearby sports teams to bet on, should the state launch betting. And that’s before we mention the many collegiate teams that reside in the state, including the aforementioned Terrapins,and the Navy Midshipmen.