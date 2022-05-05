Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, 05 May 2022 – A group of Muslims from the Lleida city of Spain gifted their Imam a luxurious Audi-6 car on the day of Eid as a prize to recognize his hard work during the month of Ramadan.

Osama Bounasab, Imam of the Al-Rahmah Mosque from the Tarka town, received the gift on the Eid day when the worshipers of his mosque brought in a brand new Audi-6 to the mosque to value the Imam’s efforts during the holy month of Ramadan.

Imam Bounasab expressed his gratitude after receiving the car and wrote on Facebook, “Today was a great joy, as the blessed Tarka mosque group surprised me with an expensive, elegant and blessed gift: A high-class car, praise be to God.

My joy was greater with the love of these generous believers and their wrapping around me with their supplications, the spaciousness of their chests, and the goodness of their hearts.

I pray for their health and wellness, and may God make their sons and daughters righteous”.

