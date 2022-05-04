Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 04 May 2022 – Mike Sonko is ready to vie for Mombasa gubernatorial seat after being impeached as the Nairobi Governor due to embezzlement of public funds.

Sonko, who is a well-known clout chaser, took to social media and shared one of the luxury cars that he will be using to campaign for the hotly contested seat.

The high-end Mercedes Benz convertible is branded with his images.

He pulled stunts with the car as he officially launched his campaign.

Watch the video.

