Wednesday, 04 May 2022 – Mike Sonko is ready to vie for Mombasa gubernatorial seat after being impeached as the Nairobi Governor due to embezzlement of public funds.
Sonko, who is a well-known clout chaser, took to social media and shared one of the luxury cars that he will be using to campaign for the hotly contested seat.
The high-end Mercedes Benz convertible is branded with his images.
He pulled stunts with the car as he officially launched his campaign.
Watch the video.
