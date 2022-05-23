Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 23 May 2022 – A woman has moved to court and sued former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko over child support.

She claims that the flamboyant politician has refused to take care of their 15-year-old daughter.

The aggrieved woman told the court that she met Sonko in 1999 and the child was born on April 17, 2007.

She filed the case at the magistrate court in Ngong and demanded monthly upkeep of Sh 448, 450.

The money will cater for food and shopping, rent, security, clothing, house help, entertainment, medical cover, education, transport and utilities.

The woman further told the court that their daughter has not gone back to school due to lack of fees.

She requested the court to compel him to pay school fees of Sh 86,000 and another Sh 30,450 to cater for school-related expenses, pending the determination of the case.

In addition, she wants Sonko compelled to clear the outstanding school fees balance of Sh37,000.

The girl Sonko has neglected is a form two student and has not reported back to school.

She described Sonko as a person of means and said the minor is entitled to equal treatment and provision like his other children.

“The unequal treatment has affected the minor psychologically as she does not understand why her father is abrasive towards her. Besides, the minor has been bullied and ridiculed in school because of her surname thus causing her emotional trauma and has indicated she wants to be transferred from the school,” she said.

She is willing to take a DNA test to prove that Sonko is the biological father of the girl.

“I have always been willing to have a DNA test done to prove the paternity of the minor, a fact which Sonko is well aware of as we have discussed the same on several occasions,” she added in her affidavit.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.