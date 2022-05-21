Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 21 May 2022 – A Twitter user is of the opinion that sometimes parents are the ones who unknowingly contribute to their children’s marital stress.

The Twitter user said he formed this opinion after a colleague informed him that she cooks for her family every day.

He said he was quite surprised that a working-class woman, who has two children, a 10-year-old male, and a seven-year-old female, still cooks every day.

He said his colleague informed him that while her daughter helps out in the kitchen, her son is left alone to read his books and do other things that interest him.

Faulting the approach of his colleague, he said she is only positioning her son to find fault in his future wife if she is someone that wasn’t trained to cook every day.

He stated that as someone who eats freshly made food, the son should be made to participate in the process of making such meals.