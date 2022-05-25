Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, May 25, 2022 – Flamboyant preacher and founder of Empowerment Christian Church, Rev. Lucy Natasha, has shared a throwback photo of herself from when she began her ministry.

“Same Person, Different Seasons! Passion Was Still The Same As Today Of Preaching the Gospel. Serving Him With Consistency. Helped By God. When The Time Is Right I, The Lord Will Make It Happen” Isaiah 60:22 ” she captioned the post.

