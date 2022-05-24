Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, 24 May 2022 – Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has broken silence after a lady who claims to be his baby mama accused him of absconding from parental duties.

She alleged that she sired a daughter with Sonko in 2007.

She accused him of failing to provide for their 15-year-old daughter, who is currently out of school due to lack of fees.

Sonko has lashed out at his baby mama and accused her of being an extortionist.

She reportedly has a habit of siring kids with different men and then using the innocent kids to blackmail her baby daddies.

According to Sonko, one of the lady’s baby daddies, identified as Austin, took custody of their two kids after she used them to blackmail him.

Sonko further accused his cunning baby mama of using the money sent by her baby daddies for child support to party.

He put it clear that he won’t give her any financial support and urged her to hand over their 15-year-old daughter to him so that he can raise her.

Read his Facebook post.

