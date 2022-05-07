Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, May 7, 2022 – ODM Leader Raila Odinga has suffered an irreparable blow after church leaders denounced him in broad daylight ahead of the August 9th General Election.

The Federation of Evangelical and Indigenous Christian Churches of Kenya endorsed Deputy President William Ruto as the best placed to be the 5th President of Kenya.

In a statement led by their Chairman Bishop Samuel Njiriri, the Federation said they will not remain neutral in the forthcoming contest, saying they will mobilize their congregation to support DP Ruto.

According to the church leaders, Ruto’s track record in the last 10 years is second to none and is the best person to continue with the development projects initiated during the Jubilee government reign.

They noted that they want nothing to do with the old man Raila Odinga who does not even go to church and give offerings.

“We are asking Kenyans to choose a leader who is close to us, a leader who understands our problems as a church. We will go to church and urge our people to vote for DP William Ruto as the president of Kenya in the August polls,” they said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.