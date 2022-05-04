Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, May 4, 2022 – Lil Duval has explained why he is not cheating on his woman.

The Smile (Living My Best Life) singer took to Twitter to reveal a conversation he had with his partner, explaining why he decided to be faithful.

He wrote:

“I told my ol lady me not cheating has nothing to do with her. I’m not cheating for me. I got a point to prove to myself.”