Wednesday, May 4, 2022 – Lil Duval has explained why he is not cheating on his woman.
The Smile (Living My Best Life) singer took to Twitter to reveal a conversation he had with his partner, explaining why he decided to be faithful.
He wrote:
“I told my ol lady me not cheating has nothing to do with her. I’m not cheating for me. I got a point to prove to myself.”
