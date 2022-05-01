Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, May 1, 2022 – Musician-turned-politician Kevin Kioko alias Bahati, has explained the misery that led him to cry like a baby after his nomination for the Mathare parliamentary race was canceled by President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee party.

Speaking during an interview, Bahati said that it broke his heart when his constituents received the painful news of the cancellation of his nomination.

“It really broke my heart the way they received it. They received it with a lot of pain as they expressed how they have gone through a lot of problems for years,” he stated.

Bahati said that for a long time, the Mathare constituency did not have an MP who was born and bred in the area to understand the struggle of the locals.

According to the singer, Mathare locals had not been getting their rights.

“During the covid-19 period I used to visit some areas in Mathare and wonder if what people were going through was the same problems I experienced 20 years ago,” Bahati stated.

He said that it was hard for him to control himself after learning that the people were going to re-elect the incumbent MP.

“Breaking down was not just because of me, it was because of the people. When you remember about the struggles, you feel they need to get their rights,” he said.

On Wednesday, Jubilee Party canceled Bahati’s nomination certificate after Raila Odinga’s ODM protested that it should not field a candidate in Mathare since it was an ODM stronghold.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.