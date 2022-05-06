Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, May 6, 2022 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has vowed never to attend the so-called interview to be picked as Raila Odinga’s running mate.

Speaking yesterday, Kalonzo made it clear that he will not appear before the Azimio running mate selection Panel.

This was after Raila’s Presidential Campaign Spokesperson Makau Mutua said that vetting is a norm in most democratic nations meant to show transparency.

But according to Kalonzo, he does not deserve to go through the ‘humiliation’ in order to be selected as Raila’s running mate.

He claimed that apart from being Vice-president for late President Mwai Kibaki, he has been Raila’s running mate twice and therefore does not need to be interviewed.

He has instead called for an urgent meeting with President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila to discuss the position which has attracted at least five politicians.

“Msione kama Kenya ni Amerika, Haiwezekani. Yani unaenda kufanyia Kalonzo interview kuwa naibu wa Raila? Lakini wananchi wenyewe dio wamesema Kalonzo amekua Vice President wa Mwa Kibaki kwa miaka mitano, Kalonzo amekua running mate wa Raila 2013 and 2017, hii ni interview gani unaenda kufanyiwa? Kalonzo said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.