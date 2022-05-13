Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, May 13, 2022 – A close ally of Deputy President William Ruto has urged former Kiambu County governor, William Kabogo and Gatundu South Member of Parliament, Moses Kuria, not to complain about the Kenya Kwanza agreement.

The Kenya Kwanza agreement which was signed on 5th May, gave Western Kenya and Rift Valley the lion’s share of the government while the Mt Kenya region gets nothing.

Kuria and Kabogo complained on Thursday, demanding an urgent meeting with Ruto over the agreement.

But in reaction, Ruto’s diehard, Cosmos Choi, told the two leaders that the Mt Kenya region will be the greatest beneficiary of the hustler nation government as they will get the slot of the deputy president, the cabinet secretaries and other heads of parastatals.

“I want to tell Moses Kuria and William Kabogo this, you should stop those tantrums and threats you’re making. The 30% you see on television are propaganda.

“You guys will be given the position of the deputy president, cabinet secretaries will come from your place and also some heads of parastatals,” Choi said.

