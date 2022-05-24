Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Job Title: Shop Assistant/ Customer Service

Reporting to: Branch Supervisor

Industry: Retail

Location: Nairobi

Number of Positions (3 Positions)

Net Salary: 15,000 – 18,000

Job brief: We are looking to hire a hard-working, customer-oriented shop assistant to ensure the smooth running of in-store retail operations. As a shop assistant your responsibilities include welcoming customers to our shop, monitoring customer activities to prevent incidents of shoplifting, arranging window displays accordingly, and processing customer refunds. You should also be able to identify customers’ needs and recommend suitable shop items that best satisfy their needs.

Roles & Responsibilities

Receiving customers in the shop, welcoming them and assisting them in their shopping with pleasant welcoming engagement.

Receiving customer orders from institutions and ensuring their timely fulfillment.

Ensuring all transactions are posted and posting customer transactions in the company’s POS, providing customers with change and receipts and balancing the till at End of Day (EOD).

Ensuring forecasted customer orders are factored in the procurement plan for the next day.

Grow sales through demand creation by constant customer engagement.

Assessing any product shortages arising in the course of the day and coordinating with respective colleagues to ensure product availability.

Receiving and processing remote retail customer orders on the different channels; phone, WhatsApp, social media, website, etc.

After delivery to customer, next day calling the customer and obtaining feedback, reporting to management and with management, taking corrective action where required.

Respond to all enquiries on social media, endeavoring to respond to all enquiries in less than an hour.

Engaging on company’s social media pages to grow our footprint, increasing followers and likes, and ultimately, customer transactions.

Monitor company’s social media presence.

Ensuring all products in shop are of the Company’s set quality standard.

Ensuring proper and attractive display of products.

Inspecting and ensuring all goods dispatched to customers meet the company’s established quality standards.

Ensuring entire premises including customer service desk, shop floor and product display is clean.

Liaising with the back office to respond to customer enquiries for institution customers.

Updating the remote retail customer sales tracker.

Updating the daily OB, providing management with a top view of the day’s activities.

Completing all required reports to provide management with information.

Participating in stock takes as tasked.

Desired Skills and Qualifications

Certificate/Diploma/Degree in Customer Service/Sales/Marketing etc.

Proven experience in sales or customer service role

Proven track record of successfully meeting set objectives & expectations

Good knowledge of relevant computer programs and telephone systems

Ability to learn about products and describe/explain them to customers

Good knowledge of English both spoken & written

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Cool-tempered and able to handle rejection

How to Apply

Apply directly through Our Career Page or Email your CV to jobs@gaprecruitment.co.ke

N.B. If you’re emailing us directly, remember to insert “Supermarket Attendants/Customer Service.” in the email subject line, for consideration latest by Monday 30th May 2022.