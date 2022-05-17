Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, 17 May 2022 – Thugs masquerading as police officers and county askaris are operating in Nairobi Central Business District in broad daylight.

In a video shared online, four men, who claim to be plain-clothed city askaris, are seen confronting a rider in uptown Nairobi, claiming that it is illegal for him to ride in the CBD.

As the confrontation ensues, one of the men takes away the keys from the rider.

The rider tries to plead with the rowdy men for a consensus and shortly after, they claim that they have decided to take the motorbike to City hall.

Two men lead in the front with the motorbike and order the rider to follow them.

After a short distance, one of the men speeds away with the motorbike, leaving the rider screaming for help.

It has now emerged that the men were thugs masquerading as county askaris.

Luckily, the rider managed to record them.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.