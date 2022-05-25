Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 25 May 2022 – A footage of a robbery incident recorded on CCTV along Mtalama Lane in Parklands has surfaced online and shocked Netizens.

In the chilling footage shared by the victim of the daylight robbery, some thugs riding in a saloon car are seen blocking his car as he was exiting Mtalama lane.

When he realized that they were thugs, he reversed and attempted to flee but one of the thugs alighted from the car and ran after him while armed with a metal.

The merciless thug used the metal to try and break into the victim’s car.

His accomplices joined him amid the confusion and tried to attack the victim while desperately trying to break into his vehicle.

Luckily, the victim managed to escape after overpowering the thugs.

One of the thugs is of Indian origin.

The incident happened as passers-by watched.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.