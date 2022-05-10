Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, May 10, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has once again suffered a major blow after former Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) in the Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage Zach Kinuthia ditched the Jubilee Party.

Zack, who is vying for Kigumo Constituency parliamentary seat, said after listening to the ground, he has decided to join the Party of National Unity (PNU).

According to the vocal and outspoken youthful leader, he chose the PNU party which is associated with late former President Mwai Kibaki because of the rich legacy that the party has in the country.

“I have encountered sincere inquiries from genuine friends about why I chose the Party of National Unity- PNU as the vehicle upon which I seek to travel the journey with and for my people of Kigumo Constituency.

“I have found what looks like an answer because the legacy of the party speaks of itself. And the leader of this Party is forever immortalized in our hearts,” Zack stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST