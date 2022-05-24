Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, May 24, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate, Rigathi Gachagua, has suggested that big corporate companies such as Safaricom should be sold and proceeds given to smaller firms.

Speaking on Inooro TV on Tuesday, Rigathi opined that small businesses stand a better chance of paying more taxes than a few corporate entities.

“Why have major tax-paying companies like Safaricom and KQ? Just sell them and give the money to small businesses,” Gachagua said.

“Their impact will be thirty times more than from just one big corporation. So we are not chasing big corporations. We are saying that even small and medium investors should be taken care of.” Gachagua added.

Gachagua, who is also the Mathira Member of Parliament, was trying to explain the bottom-up economic model that Kenya Kwanza alliance has promised to implement if they secure victory in August.

The Kenyan DAILY POST