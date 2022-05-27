Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, May 27, 2022 – Presidential hopeful Nazlin Umar has exposed a scandal involving her and Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

Speaking during an interview with a local FM station, Nazlin sensationally claimed that her current political problems are a result of her declining sexual advances from Raila Odinga.

She narrated how her close relationship with Raila nearly caused a rift between him and Ida Odinga.

Nazlin, who was once a member of ODM, recalled how one day Raila warned her not to receive him during a visit to South Korea because he was in the company of his wife Mama Ida.

“Do not come to the hall to receive me, don’t come to the hall to receive me because madam (Mama Ida) will be with me,” Nazlin recalled Raila telling on the phone.

Nazlin wondered why the ODM leader had not informed his wife that she was taking him to Korea for a peace meeting.

According to Umar, that incident marked the beginning of her fallout with Raila.

“That is where my nightmare started, Raila’s interest in me and my objecting to that or fighting him off is what has caused him to prosecute me until today, I have been arrested, detained even my range rovers have been confiscated,” Nazlin alleged.

Nazlin revealed that the ODM leader was behind the move by IEBC to lock her out of the 2017 presidential elections on the ground that she was not a registered voter.

According to her, the fallout with Raila has seen her being blocked out of political space completely.

Nazlin, who has declared her presidential ambition through an independent ticket, further alleged that there are plans by the Deep State to frustrate her candidature ahead of the August polls.

