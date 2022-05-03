Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, May 3, 2022 – ODM Leader Raila Odinga may find it very difficult bagging the Nairobi gubernatorial seat come August 9th General Election.

This is after it emerged that his loyal lieutenant in Nairobi is supporting Deputy President William Ruto’s candidate.

According to sources, ODM Chairman in Nairobi and Makadara MP George Aladwa is secretly supporting UDA candidate Johnson Sakaja at the expense of Azimio’s Polycarp Igathe.

The source intimated that Aladwa is pro-Azimio Nairobi gubernatorial candidate Polycarp Igathe openly but secretly reaching out to rival Kenya Kwanza’s United Democratic Alliance UDA) candidate Johnson Sakaja.

Aladwa is said to be backing Sakaja’s bid for monetary favors.

He is said to have secretly promised Sakaja to rally the Luhya votes behind him so that they can have one of their own as Nairobi Governor.

Aladwa is said to be mobilizing Luhyas in ODM to shift their votes to the Nairobi Senator to win the much coveted seat in Kenya’s capital.

To attract Sakaja’s attention, Aladwa started propaganda against the Nairobi Senator by branding him a Kalenjin, going by his surname Koskei, disowning Sakaja as a Luhya.

The propaganda worked well for Aladwa as he got invited to Sakaja’s corner for support and firefighting in return for financial favors.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.