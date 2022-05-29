Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 29 May 2022 – A deputy county commissioner from Kisumu County is reportedly dead.

The deceased senior Government official, identified as Sylvester Baraza Munyasi, who served in the Nyakach sub-county, is said to have collapsed and died.

His body was found lying on the verandah of his residence by the watchman on Sunday morning.

News of his untimely death was confirmed by Kisumu county commissioner Josephine Ouko.

She termed Munyasi’s death as sudden and sent a condolence message to his family.

The body was moved to Aga Khan Hospital, awaiting post-mortem.

The deceased had served in Nyakach sub-county for about three months.

Investigations have been launched to establish the cause of his death.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.