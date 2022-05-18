Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, May 18, 2022 – Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka‘s Wiper Democratic Movement candidate has surprised Azimio candidate in Mombasa after beating him in a new opinion poll released by Radio Africa Group.

In the opinion poll, Mike Sonko, who is a Wiper candidate in the Mombasa gubernatorial race, beat Raila Odinga’s candidate, Abdulswamad Nassir by a big margin.

Radio Africa had asked Mombasa residents whom they will vote for in August between Sonko, Abdulswamad, and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Hassan Omar.

Sonko emerged first with 45.6 percent followed by Abdulswamad with31.5 percent. Hassan Omar came third with 12.1 percent. 4.7 percent of the respondents said they will not vote while 5.4 percent were undecided. 0.7 percent voted for other candidates.

This is a big win for Kalonzo Musyoka since the poll comes two days after he dumped Raila Odinga’s Azimio and announced that he will vie for the presidency in August.

Here is the graph representation of the poll by Radio Africa.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.