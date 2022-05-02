Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, May 2, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s relationship with his Deputy, William Ruto, is beyond repair.

This was revealed by Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria who raised an alarm that Uhuru might not hand over power to Deputy President William Ruto if he wins the August poll.

Taking to Facebook yesterday, the outspoken lawmaker said President Uhuru would rather consider handing power to the military than to Kenya Kwanza supremo, William Ruto.

“At this rate, he (President Uhuru) might hand over power to the military just to try and block his Number 2 (DP Ruto)” Kuria said on Facebook.

Claims by the Gatundu South legislature come after a series of public spats between Uhuru and Ruto, particularly over the weekend.

The most recent one is where the president blasted DP Ruto for running away from responsibilities and resorted to peddling lies about his government.

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua also expressed his fears that Uhuru might refuse to hand over power to Ruto after he refused to shake the DP’s hands during late Mwai Kibaki’s funeral

“President Uhuru Kenyatta just waved at William Ruto, Speakers Justin Muturi, and Ken Lusaka but greeted Kalonzo Musyoka and Kibaki’s family by hand. If Ruto wins, will Uhuru hand over power to him if he can’t shake his hands?” Gachagua wondered.

However, exiled lawyer Miguna Miguna said that President Uhuru will have no option but to relinquish power to Ruto if Kenya Kwanza wins the August elections.

“Donald Trump tried to refuse to hand over power to Joe Biden. Even organized an insurrection and stormed Washington, DC, after a humiliating defeat. But Trump was forced to hand over. The same thing will happen in Kenya: Despot Uhuru Kenyatta will be forced to hand over power,” Miguna said on Twitter.

