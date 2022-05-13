Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, May 13, 2022 – Fresh details have emerged on why Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka made an abrupt U-turn on Azimio’s running mate interview.

According to Political analyst Danstan Omari, President Uhuru Kenyatta might have called the Wiper leader and influenced him to change his mind.

He noted Uhuru might have threatened to withdraw all financial support to the Wiper leader, forcing him to attend even after vowing not to.

“I’m sure the President told Gideon Moi to stop funding Wiper unless Kalonzo went for the interview. The members of Wiper need to understand that their general does not have the artillery to fight politics.” Omari alleged.

At the same time, Omari claimed that Kalonzo does not have the financial muscles to engage in serious political battles.

Speaking during an interview, Omari alleged that since Kalonzo joined politics, he has been relying on funding from other leaders for survival.

According to Omari, the Wiper leader is currently depending on Baringo Senator Gideon Moi and Mike Sonko for financial support without which he cannot politically survive.

“Kalonzo seems not to be in control, when you look at his financial resources, can he survive alone? Previously he survived through Moi then Johnstone Muthama. Now he is depending on Gideon Moi and if not, Sonko.” Omari said.

Omari noted that without strong financial resources, one cannot compete with the likes of Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

“The inadequacy of funds makes Kalonzo desperate and makes him not have any direction to his people,” Omari.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.