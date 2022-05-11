Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>







Wednesday, May 11, 2022 – Hustler Nation Intelligence Bureau (HNIB) Spokesman, Dennis Itumbi has said the government has ordered the arrest of two of Deputy President William Ruto’s ‘family’ members.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Itumbi said the government has ordered the Directorate of Criminal Investigations(DCI) to arrest United Democratic Alliance (UDA) National National Elections Chairman Antony Mwaura and UDA Dispute Resolution Vice-Chair Mary Wambui.

According to Itumbi DCI has been instructed to ‘find anything about the two’ and ensure they are arrested before the end of the week.

Mwaura and Wambui were behind the successful UDA nominations that were held last month.

“UDA National Elections Chair Antony Mwaura and UDA Disputes Resolution Vice-Chair Mary Wambui may be ARRESTED on flimsy grounds that the officers know cannot sustain a charge in Court,” Itumbi wrote.

“The instructions are, ” Find something anything and arrest the two,” Itumbi added.

