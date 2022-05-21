Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 21 May 2022 – Yesterday, detectives seized a consignment of cocaine worth Sh 100 million from a house in Utange, Mombasa County, and arrested a lady.

According to DCI, the suspect, identified as Nuru Murshid Mahfud, aged 29, was nabbed during an operation conducted by sleuths drawn from the Transnational Organized Crimes and the Anti-Narcotics units.

The drugs were carefully packaged in 35 sachets and concealed in suitcases.

It is now emerging that the suspect works at Volume VIP club- a high-end entertainment joint owned by Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko.

It is not clear whether Sonko is connected with the seized drugs even as detectives promise to arrest her accomplices.

Recently, blogger Robert Alai accused Sonko of peddling drugs in his posh club and urged law enforcers to carry out investigations.

