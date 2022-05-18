Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Wednesday, 18 May 2022 – The man who was killed at Mirema Drive on Monday was a dangerous criminal and a leader of a gang that was involved in drugging patrons at popular clubs along Thika Road.
After he was fatally shot in broad daylight by a lone gunman, police recovered several items in his car, among them stolen ID cards, phones, ATM cards and a laptop.
According to reports on social media, two of the owners of the phones and IDs recovered from the slain criminal died after they were drugged recently.
4 others went to Kasarani police station and positively identified their belongings, including a laptop and an ATM card.
The victims lost their belongings after being drugged in clubs.
Read the tweet.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>