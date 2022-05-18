Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, 18 May 2022 – The man who was killed at Mirema Drive on Monday was a dangerous criminal and a leader of a gang that was involved in drugging patrons at popular clubs along Thika Road.

After he was fatally shot in broad daylight by a lone gunman, police recovered several items in his car, among them stolen ID cards, phones, ATM cards and a laptop.

According to reports on social media, two of the owners of the phones and IDs recovered from the slain criminal died after they were drugged recently.

4 others went to Kasarani police station and positively identified their belongings, including a laptop and an ATM card.

The victims lost their belongings after being drugged in clubs.

Read the tweet.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.