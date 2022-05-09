Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, May 9, 2022 – Investigations into the alleged suicide by Nominated MP David Sankok’s son, Memusi Sankok, 15, have taken another turn after DCI detectives ordered a fresh autopsy to ascertain what exactly led to his death.

This is after an initial autopsy conducted on Tuesday at Longisa Hospital in Bomet revealed that Memusi’s demise was caused by a bullet that entered through his chin and exited through his head.

According to reports, detectives probing the matter now want a fresh forensic analysis done by the government pathologist to ascertain if the 15-year-old died by suicide or if someone else was involved.

This comes even as Sankok’s family issued conflicting statements regarding their kin’s death which occurred just after having a heated argument with his father over his deteriorating performance in school.

The move, according to the burial committee, forced Sankok’s family to suspend the planned Tuesday, May 10, burial to a later date.

“As a committee, we have decided that the burial set for Tuesday will be reviewed hence we will give a comprehensive statement on the date of burial on Monday, May 9,” Narok East MP, Ken Aramat, told the media.

The detectives had earlier visited Sankok’s home for a second time over inconsistencies in statements issued by the family in relation to the minor’s death.

Narok County DCI boss, Mwenda Ethaiba, noted that they were investigating a possible second gun involvement in the incident.

This is after preliminary investigations revealed that the initial gun taken for analysis was possibly not the one used in the incident.

The county police boss noted that a comprehensive report would be released at a later date.

“Unlike other rifles, a shotgun releases pellets. No bullet or cartridge was found,” Ethaiba stated.

