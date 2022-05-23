Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 23 May 2022 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations on Friday exposed some of the ladies hired by slain criminal Samuel Mugoh Muvota to drug men in popular entertainment joints.

Christine Wawira is among the mchele ladies whose portrait was shared by DCI.

Details are emerging that she is a close relative of Embakasi Central Member of Parliament Benjamin Gathiru Mwangi alias ‘Meja Donk’.

She is also a committee member of Embakasi Central Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

She has been pictured alongside the MP, who was once accused of financing Gaza criminal group, on various occasions.

Mejja Donk is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto.

Christine is also reportedly married to a DCI officer based in Mombasa.

See her photos.

