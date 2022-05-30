Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, May 30, 2022 – Suna East Member of Parliament, Junet Mohamed has claimed Amani National Congress(ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has realised that Deputy President William Ruto is not going anywhere in August and he is currently begging former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to allow him to rejoin Azimio –One Kenya Alliance.

In March, Mudavadi dumped the Raila-led coalition and joined DP Ruto‘s Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Speaking on Sunday at a rally in Misikhu, Bungoma County, Junet said that Mudavadi has sensed that Ruto will be defeated by Raila and he is now making endless calls to Jakom to offer him the Chief Minister position that was offered to Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka

“Mudavadi has been calling Raila every time to get Kalonzo’s deal in Azimio,” Junet said.

Mudavadi joined Kenya Kwanza Alliance with Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula who is still vying for the Bungoma County Senate seat despite being promised the Speaker of the National Assembly post by Ruto if he forms the government in August.

The Kenyan DAILY POST