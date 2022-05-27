Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, May 27, 2022 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has lately been blowing hot and cold on whether to campaign for Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga or not ahead of the August polls.

Ever since Raila picked Martha Karua as his running mate, Uhuru has taken a backseat from Azimio campaigns.

According to sources, Uhuru, who did not think twice about endorsing Martha Karua as Raila’s running mate, has full confidence in the NARC Kenya Leader in turning around the mountain in favour of the Azimio candidate.

He believes that Martha is capable of swinging the Mount Kenya vote in favour of Raila Odinga and that’s why he has left it all to her to do the magic.

Previously, Uhuru wanted Raila to pick a running mate from his party, Jubilee. However, Jubilee did not have a strong contender who would counter Deputy President William Ruto’s influence in Mt Kenya region and that’s why he endorsed the nomination of Martha Karua as Baba’s No. 2 because he is sure the Iron Lady will deflate the DP in the mountain.

After Raila named her as his running mate, Karua hit the ground running, with recent opinion polls showing that her popularity was on a sharp rise, sending a chilling message to the Kenya Kwanza alliance.

To that effect, Uhuru took a more behind the scene role of financing and coordinating the Azimio campaigns.

This has also helped him avoid any smear campaigns that could dent Raila Odinga’s State House bid.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.