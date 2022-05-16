Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, May 16, 2022 – Even as Kenyans continue to give mixed reactions over the decision by Deputy President William Ruto to settle on Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua as his running mate, it has emerged that Tharaka Nithi Senator Prof. Kithure Kindiki was rigged out.

According to reports, Kindiki had beaten Rigathi Gachagua hands down at a secret ballot conducted by Kenya Kwanza.

The Tharaka Nithi Senator had emerged as best candidate for the running mate slot but Ruto just preferred Rigathi.

Reports indicated that Kindiki garnered 23 votes against Rigathi’s 4 votes in the secret ballot that was conducted by the coalition’s high-profile luminaries.

However, even after edging over the vocal legislator, Kindiki could not get the post owing to a number of factors among them grassroots mobilization skills and the appropriate temperament desired of an individual deputizing a president.

Kindiki is today expected to issue a statement after losing out on the presidential running mate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST