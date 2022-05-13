Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, May 13, 2022 – Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma has blasted Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua for dumping ODM Leader Raila Odinga for Deputy President William Ruto.

In a series of tweets, Kaluma fired salvos at Mutua, saying he has a lot to thank Raila for.

The Homa Bay Town legislator revealed that Mutua approached the Azimio la Umoja-OKA presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga to help him reconcile with his wife Lillian Ng’ang’a after he dumped him for youthful musician Juliani.

According to him, Raila tried his best to ensure that Mutua’s marriage stood but he failed, but Mutua now claims Baba did not do enough for him.

“A musician Juliani elopes with his wife Lilian, and Mutua runs to Baba to help him get her back. Attempts by Baba to reconcile Mutua and Lilian fail, and Mutua says Baba has not done enough!” Kaluma said.

While exiting Azimio, Mutua accused Raila of unequal treatment of political parties in the formation, claims that the Homa Bay MP has since dismissed.

According to Kaluma, Mutua approached the ODM leader seeking to help him stop corruption investigations that the governor was facing the requests that Raila declined.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.