Saturday, May 28, 2022 – In what is likely to raise a lot of controversies, Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o has banned Azimio candidate Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto from holding political rallies in Kisumu Central Business District.

Nyong’o, through a notice by Kisumu City Manager Abala Wanga, restricted political rallies within the county’s Central Business District and its environs.

The move by Kisumu County Government is one of the measures to facelift and transform the city through urban aesthetics.

Mr. Wanga said that the process of transforming Kisumu had been threatened by ongoing political rallies that had destroyed public property.

“The City Management has been unwearied in its bid to facelift and transform Kisumu City through urban aesthetics. It is with great concern that this process is being threatened by the ongoing political rallies that are being held within the CBD.”

“We have witnessed a lot of cases of vandalism and destruction of public property after the political gatherings. This notice serves to restrict politicians from holding political rallies within the CBD and its environs effective immediately,” Mr. Wanga stated.

He added that the Kisumu city management would designate areas for the political gatherings that would be outside the city’s CBD.

In the event of non-compliance, Mr. Wanga said that the Kisumu City management would take legal action against the violators.

His remarks come after the city hosted the 9th edition of the Africities summit which President Uhuru Kenyatta presided over.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.