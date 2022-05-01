Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, May 1, 2022 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga may be forced to appoint KANU Chairman and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi as Chief Minister in his government.

This is after reports emerged that Raila was planning to create the post of Chief Minister whom he will share power with when he becomes president come August.

It is on this premise that KANU has vouched for Gideon Moi to be appointed Chief Minister in Raila Odinga’s government.

The Independence political outfit remarked on its official Twitter page together with a photo of the Baringo Senator who is the last born son of former President Daniel Moi.

Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto are considered favorites to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of the August 2022 polls.

The two have been vigorously campaigning across Kenya and in countries where Kenyans live.

Gideon Moi recently teamed up with Odinga and sacrificed his presidential elections as a result.

Already, Gideon has announced he will not defend his Baringo Senator seat, ostensibly in anticipation of the new role in Raila’s government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.