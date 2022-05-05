Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, May 5, 2022 – Deputy President William Ruto is currently the talk of Nyamira town after he was caught on camera addressing an empty crowd in Nyamaiya Stadium, West Mugirango constituency.

In the meeting, the locals snubbed the event, and Ruto was seen addressing empty tents and chairs.

Nyamira County is perceived to be the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, Raila Odinga’s stronghold, and Ruto’s efforts to make inroads in the region seem to be not bearing fruits.

Political campaigns are on top gear in the country and corrupt and lazy politicians are finding it difficult to campaign in some areas since most Kenyans are bitter over the high cost of living and endemic corruption in the government.

Here is a photo of Ruto addressing mosquitoes and flies in Nyamaiya Stadium, Nyamira County.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.