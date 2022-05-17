Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, May 17, 2022 – Renowned economist and strategist, Dr. David Ndii, has revealed that Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua was begging to be Deputy President William Ruto’s running mate in August.

In a series of social media posts on Tuesday, Ndii who is currently Ruto’s economic adviser, revealed that when Karua was working with Katiba Institute that was opposing the BBI constitution amendment initiative fronted by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his handshake partner, Raila Odinga, she visited Ruto’s offices begging to be his running mate in August.

Ndii further revealed that Karua was accompanied by Makueni County Governor, Prof. Kivutha Kibwana.

“Dear cows and sheep. Before you start fighting each other for politicians, here is something you should know. Not too long ago I was sitting with Martha and Kivutha in William Ruto’s Karen residence strategizing to defeat BBI. Both were eager contenders for his running mate,” Ndii said on Twitter.

Ndii made the revelations after Karua was named as former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s running mate on Monday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST