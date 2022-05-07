Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, May 7, 2022 – It appears Deputy President William Ruto has taken over the church in Kenya as Bishops now sing his praises.

This is after the Federation of Evangelical and Indigenous Christian Churches of Kenya endorsed his presidential bid, saying they want nothing to do with Azimio La Umoja old man Raila Odinga.

At the same time, the church leaders urged Ruto to name a woman as his running mate, saying the time is ripe for women to ascend to the second-highest office in the Country.

They endorsed Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru as their preferred candidate for the running mate position, saying the two would make a fantastic duo.

Their Chairman Bishop Samuel Njiriri said Governor Waiguru will represent the interest of Kenyans at large but more importantly the youths and women.

“We believe a Ruto, Waiguru ticket will spur this country into greater heights economically,” They said.

FEICCK said their decision is based on the DP’s track record and his Christian faith.

“As we all know, the IEBC has given Presidential candidates the May 16 deadline to submit names of their running mates. This is equally important to us. In this regard, we are making a passionate appeal to our Presidential candidate to nominate a woman for running mate,” Bishop Njiriri stated.

This comes despite Waiguru having serious corruption baggage hovering over her head.

The clergy included Bishops David Thagana, Isaac Mwangi, Benson Kiunjuri, Simon Okwayo, Mwenda Maluki, Herman Karogo, Dr. Jane Ngethe and David Musila.

Others were Joseph Mathenge, David Maina Karuru, Hellen Muthoni, Steve Kibe, Paul Gachora, Anne Njeri, Jay Gachoka and Benard Hinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.