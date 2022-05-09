Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, May 9, 2022 – As the Azimio interviews to select a suitable candidate to deputize ODM Leader Raila Odinga gets underway, it has emerged that one of the candidates is not qualified to be Baba’s running mate.

According to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya will not be cleared to become Raila Odinga’s running mate.

Speaking earlier today, IEBC Commissioner Prof Abdi Guliye explained that the CS risks being disqualified because he still holds public office, 3 months before the August 9 General Election.

Guliye added that Munya, like other public servants, should have tendered his resignation on or before February 9, six months before the poll, as stipulated in the Constitution of Kenya (2010).

“One ought to have resigned if they intend to be in politics and if they are holding public office, they need to have done that six months to the General Election,” the commissioner stated.

When posed with the concern that the law may be unfair given that it was the presidential candidates who selected running mates, he opined that the politicians should consult with their team.

He added that the law was very clear and IEBC would act by it.

“That rule applies to all and is not selective and if anyone intended to be in politics one should have made up their mind a long time ago. For IEBC, we will enforce the law as it is,” Guliye added.

Some of those to be interviewed for the running mate position include CS Munya, Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho, Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Muranga Woman Rep Sabina Chege, Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth, Narc Kenya’s Martha Karua and Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu.

