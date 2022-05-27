Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, 27 May 2022 – Police are investigating an incident where two bodies of middle-aged men were found dumped in a saloon car in Nairobi’s Lucky Summer area.

According to the police, the car had allegedly been stolen.

The owner visited Lucky Summer Police Station after his friend informed him that a car resembling his had been spotted parked at an unoccupied ground.

He rushed to the scene in the company of police officers and on arrival, he confirmed the vehicle was his although the front and rear number plates had been removed.

When police officers peeped through the windows, they discovered two bodies of middle-aged men.

A foul smell was also emanating from the vehicle.

The bodies had visible injuries- an indication that the victims were tortured.

Police moved the bodies to the City Mortuary awaiting identification and postmortem to establish the cause of their deaths.

See photos from the crime scene.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.