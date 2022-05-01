Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, May 1, 2022 – Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja is in deep trouble after COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli disowned him despite earlier bragging of the great relationship he has with him and even referring to him as his son.

In a statement, Atwoli noted that Sakaja was no longer the obedient son he knew and as a result announced an aggressive campaign against his Nairobi gubernatorial bid.

According to Atwoli, Sakaja was no longer not suitable to become the next Nairobi Governor as he was no longer the son he had known over the years.

He claimed that Sakaja had been corrupted after he shifted his loyalty from Jubilee under President Uhuru Kenyatta to Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

“When he went to the other side, he intermingled with bad people and is no longer the young man I had grown fond of. Now he walks around with thieves,” he remarked

Atwoli went ahead to campaign for Sakaja’s competitor, Polycarp Igathe, who will be contesting for the seat under a Jubilee party ticket under Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition party.

“I am pleading with you, even if you do not want to vote for Igathe, kindly do not give Sakaja your vote. Please, let me speak to the Mulembe nation, do not allow him to convince you to support his bid. Don’t!” Atwoli emphasized.

The COTU boss further dismissed the notion that the Luhya community had been sidelined in the capital city’s top leadership. He noted that the decision to pick Igathe over Westland MP Tim Wanyonyi was just part of a political strategy to guarantee the seat to Azmio.

Nonetheless, he noted that the community was still well represented given that ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna would run for senator.

“I see them going round in Nairobi, saying that Luhyas are being organized. They want to instill fear in you so that you vote for them. Be very watchful. At times we need to pick a team that will win the election,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.