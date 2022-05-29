Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, May 29, 2022 – A new opinion poll conducted by Mizani Africa has shown that former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s candidate in Murang’a gubernatorial race will beat Deputy President William Ruto’s candidate, who happens to be controversial Senator, Irungu Kang’ata.

Raila Odinga’s candidate is former Kigumo constituency member of Parliament, Jamleck Kamau.

According to the poll, if elections are held today, Jamleck will garner 43.2 percent of the votes followed closely by Kang’ata with 41.6 percent.

Former PS for water, Wairagu wa Maii is third with only 7.8 percent. Farmers Party leader, Irungu Nyakera, is last in the ranking with only 5.7 percent. Further 1.4 percent are undecided while 0.3% went to other candidates.

The four candidates are seeking to replace the outgoing Mwangi wa Iria, who has completed his 10 years period.

This is a good sign that Ruto and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidates are losing ground in the Mt Kenya region and Raila Odinga is gaining a lot in the vote-rich region.

Here is the graphical representation of the opinion poll showing Ruto’s candidate is trailing in Murang’a County.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.